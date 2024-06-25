Connect with us

At least two protesters were killed by police and dozens were injured during protests by GenZs against the Finance Bill in June 2024.

Protestors fill Nairobi streets ahead of anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Protestors are pouring on the streets of Nairobi ahead of the anti-Finance bill protests today.

This is the third round of protests expected in most parts of the country even as the National Assembly votes on the bill.

Security has also been increased around Parliament and State House in Nairobi.

There was heavy police presence in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), the expected epicentre of the youth-led protests.

The security officers have been deployed on various streets in the city centre with access to areas leading to Parliament being sealed off to the public.

By 9 am, there were a handful of protests along a number of streets in Nairobi with police dispersing them.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that those who wish to demonstrate can go ahead with their plans as long as they adhere to the rule of law.

“The government of Kenya will respect, uphold, promote and fulfill the inalienable constitutional right of every person peaceably and unarmed to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to authorities,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki told protesters not to breach peace saying protesters “must not interfere with road, rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever.”

This came as those believed to be most vocal about the protests are being abducted, causing public uproar as many Kenyans demand for their immediate release.

Two youths died in last week’s protests where many were left injured.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with President Ruto saying over the weekend that he was ready to speak with the protesters.

