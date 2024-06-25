Connect with us

Protesters gained entry into Parliament on June 25, 2024 after MPs passed the controversial Finance Bill, forcing police to open fire killing at least 4 protesters. Many others were injured.

Protesters Storm Kenyan Senate, Vandalize Chambers Over Finance Bill 2023

The protesters circumvented security and gained access to the parliamentary precincts, making their way directly to the dining area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – Chaos erupted Tuesday when demonstrators stormed the Senate Chambers in protest against the proposed Finance Bill 2023, marking a significant turning point in the nation’s political landscape.

The protesters breached security and vandalized the Senate Chambers, causing widespread damage. They shattered windows, destroyed furniture, and removed decorative fixtures in a display of anger and frustration over the contentious bill.

The scene unfolded unexpectedly, leaving MPs and parliamentary staff questioning how the demonstrators managed to breach one of the most secure zones in the country.

The protesters circumvented security and gained access to the parliamentary precincts, making their way directly to the dining area. There, they consumed food intended for Members of Parliament, using the act as a symbolic protest against the prevailing economic hardships.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised by lawyers and human rights groups regarding the use of live ammunition to quell the riots, along with reports of arbitrary arrests and intimidation of activists in the lead-up to the demonstrations.

The protests have garnered international attention, with support voiced by Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and South Africa’s Julius Malema. Even former President Barack Obama’s sister, Auma, was teargassed during her participation in the protests, broadcast live on television.

In response to public outcry, the government scrapped several controversial taxes initially proposed in the bill, such as those on bread, cooking oil, and motor vehicle ownership. Despite these concessions, protesters continue to demand the complete withdrawal of the bill.

Despite ongoing demonstrations, a majority of MPs passed the contentious bill during its second reading, debating amendments aimed at addressing public concerns.

Last week’s largely peaceful demonstrations resulted in at least two deaths and hundreds of injuries. President William Ruto has acknowledged the protests and pledged to engage in dialogue to address the grievances of the youth leading the protests.

