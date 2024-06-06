Prosecution opposes Ian Njoroge’s bail application on account of deterrence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — The prosecution team handling the case of Ian Njoroge, a teenager filmed beating up a police officer in Mirema, has opposed his release on bail pending hearing.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Victor Owiti, James Gachoka and Virginia Kariuki told the court they were compelling reasons to deny Njoroge bail.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Thursday cited the need for deterrence in its decision to oppose bail before Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi.

The prosecution counsel argued that the continued detention of the accused person was in the interest of justice.

“The prosecution further explained to the court that the denial of bail will send a warning to the public about the consequences of assaulting police officers and public servants in the line of duty,” ODPP said.

The team noted that the accused had consistently assaulted the 57-year-old police officer Jacob Ogendo in public.

The prosecution presented Njoroge in court on two counts related to traffic and criminal offenses.

ODPP cited the risk of witness tampering.

The team said Njoroge may also interfere with evidence considering social media reports that the complainant had agreed to drop the charges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The prosecution added that based on the video of the accused fleeing the scene of the alleged crime, which has since gone viral on social media, and the fact that he went into hiding when authorities commenced a manhunt for him indicates he is a flight risk if handed temporary freedom,” said ODPP.

The court will rule on the bail application on Friday, June 7 after considering a pre-bail report.

The prosecution presented Njoroge in court on Tuesday accusing him of resisting arrest and causing grievous harm to the police officer in question.

He however denied the charges, including an accusation that he stole a police communication gadget and a smartphone.

Njoroge’s lawyers told the court that he had undergone torture at the hands of police and that he required urgent medical attention.

About The Author