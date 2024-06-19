President Ruto vows to expand tea, coffee markets as he launches Gold tea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has pledged to continue looking for international market for tea and coffee exports.

Speaking during the launch of Gold tea in Kericho, the president said that he is looking at markets Switzerland.

He described Switzerland as the second largest market for importing Kenyan tea and would further explore Korea, India and China.

“The government of Kenya is going to support the productivity through fertiliser, value addition through common user facility like this, we are going to support your branding, we are going to support the marketing of tea we are going to open more market and we are going to support the research around agriculture and tea as a mechanism of taking our agriculture to the next level,” the president explained.

President Ruto said that agriculture contributes 25 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The head of state indicated that he will help farmers to increase their production by availing fertilisers to them.

He further announced plans to brand Kenyan tea, to make it unique during export.

“In 2022 only 5 percent of Kenyan tea was branded only in two years we have moved it from 5 percent to 9 percent, with this facility here it is my intention that we move from 9 percent to 20 percent,” President Ruto explained.

