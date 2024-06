0 SHARES Share Tweet

GARISSA, Kenya, Jun 20 – President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024 to secure jobs for intern teachers.

Speaking during the Garissa University graduation ceremony, the head of state indicated that it will further ensure doctors and the school feeding programs are funded.

His sentiments come amid protests take place across the country with many seeking a rejection of the entire bill.

