NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation at 4.00pm at State House, Nairobi.

The address comes amid a push from various quarters for him not to assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that has elicited public outrage.

During the address, he is expected to outline the way forward over the matter.

