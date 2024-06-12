President Ruto receives credentials from new ambassadors to Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto says Kenya is committed to enhancing ties with nations with shared interests.

Speaking after he received diplomatic credentials from new ambassadors to Kenya at State House Nairobi, the head of state indicated that the government was keen on attracting new and quality investments.

He stated that Kenya is also keen to “expanding lucrative markets for our products and broadening economic opportunities for our youth.”

The ceremony was comprised of a guard of honor by the Kenya Air Force troops.

