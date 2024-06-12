Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials from new ambassadors to Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President William Ruto says Kenya is committed to enhancing ties with nations with shared interests.

Speaking after he received diplomatic credentials from new ambassadors to Kenya at State House Nairobi, the head of state indicated that the government was keen on attracting new and quality investments.

He stated that Kenya is also keen to “expanding lucrative markets for our products and broadening economic opportunities for our youth.”

The ceremony was comprised of a guard of honor by the Kenya Air Force troops.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Shakahola death toll hits 448 as 2 more bodies exhumed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Two more bodies were on Tuesday exhumed at the Shakahola Forest during the fifth phase of the ongoing recovery...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces 4-day closure of Mombasa road at Katani junction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has declared the temporary closure of a segment of Mombasa Road from tomorrow...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for Sonko as DPP drops terrorism charges

Sonko had been charged with recruiting unknown persons to participate in terrorism.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK raises concerns over closure of Directline Assurance company

According to the society’s presidentFaith Odhiambo, the termination of workers’ contracts without notice goes against the employment act.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power embarks on Update Token Metre Yako ahead of Aug deadline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenya Power is set to send prepaid customers reset and update codes to upgrade token devices to new vending...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Govt to receive largest allocation of Equitable Share in 2024/2025 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – The Nairobi County Government will receive the lion’s share of the Sh400 billion to be shared among counties. This...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Questions raised how Kisii University was allocated highest KCSE cohort despite insufficient capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11- Members of Parliament have commenced investigations on student placement in various universities as certain higher learning institutions received huge enrollment...

7 hours ago
Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign. Gachagua remains steadfast in his mission to unite the Mt. Kenya region by advocating for fair resource allocation through the "one man, one shilling, one vote" campaign.

Kenya

Ichung’wah slams Gachagua’s ‘power greed’ as Kenya Kwanza tensions mount

The ongoing tension within Kenya's ruling Kenya Kwanza government stirs recollections of a bitter rift between President Ruto, formerly deputy to his predecessor Uhuru...

18 hours ago