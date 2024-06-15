Connect with us

US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship
US Ambassador Meg Whitman during an interview with Capital FM journalist Davis Ayega at her official residence in Nairobi in June 2024. /SHARON RESIAN.

Kenya

President Ruto not US pawn in Africa – Ambassador Whitman

In May 2024, President Ruto undertook a historic state visit to the United States facilitated by Ambassador Whitman, marking the first such visit by an African leader in over 15 years, upon President Biden’s invitation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has refuted allegations that President William Ruto is a surrogate of President Joe Biden’s administration, aimed at expanding US influence in Africa.

Ambassador Whitman and President Ruto, both nearly two years into their tenure, maintain a cordial relationship, leading critics to speculate that the US government is using President Ruto as a gateway into the African continent.

“I don’t think America ever can utilize people to do that kind of work. What is true is that America is now very interested in Africa,” Whitman said in an exclusive interview with this writer.

In recent years, the US has been increasing its influence in Africa amidst China’s growing presence.

Critics labeled President Ruto’s US State Visit as an explicit bolder attempt by the US to use him as a proxy in reclaiming dominance on the continent.

Ambassador Whitman acknowledged that US influence in the African continent has been diminishing over the past 20 years, and steps are now being taken to rectify this to reclaim their influence.

“In the last 20 years, there’s no question that some of our, you know, other global competitors were here. And in life, in business and politics, half the battle is showing up. And so we’re showing up more broadly in Africa,” she said.

During President Ruto’s State Visit, Kenya secured investments totaling Sh1 trillion, a substantial amount that Ambassador Whitman points to as evidence of the US government’s commitment to making a significant impact on the African continent.

While US investment seems to compete with Chinese influence in the region, many African countries have shifted their foreign interactions towards the East.

The scramble for Africa between the US and China often revolves around which nation provides substantial investments.

Many countries in Africa tend to lean towards China, primarily due to its robust support for infrastructure development in the region.

Ambassador Whitman however, underscored the African region’s significance, highlighting it as a lucrative investment hub.

“I mean, you know, this one in four people on earth will live In Africa in 2051 and so we need to show up,” she said.

Ambassador Whitman described Kenya as one of the US’s trusted allies in East Africa, a sentiment reiterated by President Biden during President Ruto’s US State visit.

In June 2024, Kenya and the US celebrated 60 years of partnership, a significant milestone for both nations.

In this article:, ,
