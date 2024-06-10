President Ruto meets Meru leaders at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – President William Ruto is currently meeting with Meru leaders at State House, Nairobi.
The meeting come ahead of his visit to the county later on this week.
The talks were centered on national government programs.
