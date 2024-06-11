Connect with us

President William Ruto (right) and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta during their time in office.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto holds talks with Uhuru on concerns regarding his office, staff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – President William Ruto has formed a team to address concerns raised by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta over his office and staff establishment.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, this follows talks between the two leaders.

“This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President’s office,” he stated.

“President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service, to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment.”

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also look at entire requirement package allocated to Kenyatta.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had stated that procurement regulations will not be flouted to pay for a private office leased by the former President after he rejected the one located in Nyari, Nairobi.

This is after the Director of Communications Kanze Dena expressed concerns over the government’s failure to meet the constitutional requirements for the retired head of state.

Kenyatta’s office further revealed that the former president has never received the full budget allocation as required by law, forcing him to fund ongoing challenges, forcing him to finance essentials like office space among others.

Despite an allocation of Sh655 million, Kenyatta’s office said only Sh28 million was released this fiscal year, raising concerns about budget disbursement to the former president.

