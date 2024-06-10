President Ruto, Gachagua score D in Infotrak performance rating

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have scored a D grade in their performance, according to a recent survey by Infotrak.

The organisation’s lead researcher Johvine Wanyingo stated that the two have failed to address key issues facing Kenyans like lowering the cost of living.

The survey saw Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki ranking as the best-performing officer with grade B (60) followed by his Sports counterpart Ababu Namwamba (51).

Three Cabinet Secretaries, Soipan Tuya (Forestry), Aden Duale (Defence) and Eliud Owalo (ICT) tied with 48 marks.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi came last with grade E (39) after Energy CS Davis Chirchir.

