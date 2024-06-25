Connect with us

Several people were shot by police after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024 when MPs passed the controverial Finance Bill.

President Ruto Deems Tuesday’s Chaos Treasonous, Vows Tough Response

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to raise taxes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – President William Ruto has described Tuesday’s violent chaos in Parliament as treasonous and vowed a firm response to restore normalcy.

In a hard-hitting address from State House, the president asserted that the chaos was orchestrated and funded by unnamed individuals aiming to destabilize the country.

“We shall provide a full and expeditious response to the treasonous events,” the president stated, assuring the nation of the government’s determination to secure the country. He also issued a stern warning: “I hereby put on notice the financiers of violence and anarchy.”

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to raise taxes. The confrontations were marked by live bullets and tear gas moments after Members of Parliament approved the bill. Several protesters sustained serious bullet wounds during the clashes.

On Tuesday night, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a Gazette Notice authorizing the deployment of the military, as police appeared overwhelmed in many parts of the country, particularly in Nairobi. “The Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on June 25, 2024, in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency caused by ongoing violent protests in various parts of the country, resulting in the destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure,” Duale stated.

At least five protesters were shot dead as police struggled to disperse the rioters. Witnesses reported seeing the bodies of the deceased lying in pools of blood outside Parliament. “I have seen four bodies of the protesters who were shot dead,” one witness confirmed.

Thousands of protesters engaged in running battles with the police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Similar chaos erupted in major towns, including Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nyeri. Businesses were shut, and transport was paralyzed as police clashed with demonstrators calling for MPs to reject the proposed tax increases.

As the situation escalated, President Ruto emphasized the need for law and order, pledging that his administration would take all necessary measures to prevent further unrest and hold accountable those responsible for inciting violence.

