President William Ruto (centre) at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, Bürgenstock, Switzerland on June 15, 2024. /x.

President Ruto Condemns Russia’s Invasion, Highlights African Conflicts at Global Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – President William Ruto has joined world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it unlawful, unjust, and against international law.

Speaking on Saturday in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, during the inaugural Summit on Peace in Ukraine, President Ruto emphasized the need for all parties to demonstrate good faith, abandon rigid stances, and soften their positions to achieve lasting peace.

President Ruto highlighted the global impact of the conflict, noting that it has had devastating effects worldwide, including in Africa.

He specifically emphasised how the war in Ukraine has led to increased fertilizer prices in Kenya.

Amidst the focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Ruto urged the international community to also pay attention to the often overlooked wars tearing apart Africa’s social fabric. He pointed out that nearly 16 different conflicts are raging across the continent, from the Western Sahel to the Horn of Africa, and from the Lake Chad Basin to the Great Lakes region.

“Africa’s many long-running and long-forgotten wars continue unabated, wreaking unimaginable devastation on a daily basis,” he told the summit. He cited the ongoing conflict in Sudan as an example, describing it as a “senseless war” causing death, destruction, and hopelessness.

President Ruto noted that these conflicts have led to acute food insecurity, displacement, and the deaths of millions of people. He criticized the current global peace architecture as dysfunctional and called for a collective effort to address these issues.

“This is indicative of a dysfunctional global peace architecture, and a failure of leadership,” he told the world leaders.

President Ruto’s remarks come at a critical time, as the international community grapples with multiple crises and the need for coordinated efforts to resolve them.

