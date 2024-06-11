Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto bids farewell to Congo Brazzaville envoy Jean Pierre Ossey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – President Ruto has bid farewell to the Congo Brazzaville Ambassador to Kenya Jean Pierre Ossey, who has completed his tour of duty.

While congratulating him for his efforts, President Ruto recognized the role he played in strengthening the relationship between the two countries,

He stated that Kenya and the Congo Republic have excellent diplomatic and bilateral ties that have led to more interactions between our two peoples.

He pointed out that this has strengthened trade, business and cultural ties.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KNQA lists 18 colleges as Qualifications Awarding Institutions

The progress is part of gains under the National Education Sector Strategic Plan (NESSP 2018-2022).

18 mins ago
US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship

Kenya

Ambassador Whitman backs President Ruto amid economic criticism and Tax Hikes

The Kenyan government's proposed Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to increase taxes to boost revenue, has faced significant opposition.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto-Kenyatta Tensions Flare Up Over Office Benefits

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Strains between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have resurfaced, with tensions heightening over office benefits and...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastor Dorcas issues mining licenses to cooperatives in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has led the certification of mining cooperatives in Migori County....

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

100 illegal chemists in Rift Valley shut down

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – 100 Chemists in the Rift valley Region have been shut down following the prevalence of illegal pharmaceutical activities in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR Passenger Traffic Down 11pc On High Charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The number of Kenyans using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) fell by 11.01 percent to 531,673 in the three...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Police Officers, 2 civilians to be detained for 4 days to allow probe into theft of Sh2mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Four police officers and two Civilians are to remain in police custody for a period of four days to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mama Ngina’s security not reinstated, Spokesperson says

Director of Communication Kanze Dena said that security details and vehicles were withdrawn via a phone call last year and haven't been reinstated.

18 hours ago