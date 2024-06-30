President Ruto Addresses #RutoMustGo Hashtag and Protest-Related Deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – President William Ruto addressed the trending hashtag #RutoMustGo and the recent protests during a media roundtable on Sunday, emphasizing the constitutional rights of Kenyans to express their opinions and hold his administration accountable.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I have a job to do. Citizens are free to engage in any discourse they want. Those are the fruits and signs of a democracy,” Ruto remarked, downplaying the impact of the hashtag on his administration.

In response to the deaths that occurred during the anti-Finance Bill protests, President Ruto defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing. Human rights organisations reported 24 deaths, but Ruto insisted that the official count is 19. “I have no blood on my hands. According to the records I have, 19 people died. It’s very unfortunate, and in a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation,” he stated.

The President expressed deep regret over the loss of lives, describing the deaths as “unfortunate” and stressing that such incidents should not happen in a democratic society. He also revealed that property worth Sh2.4 billion was either destroyed or set ablaze during the protests.

Addressing the specific case of a 12-year-old boy who died in Rongai, Ruto acknowledged the tragedy and emphasized the need for accountability. “Any life lost must concern everyone, including me. I will give the mother of the 12-year-old an explanation of what happened and ensure accountability,” he pledged.

Ruto asserted that criminal elements had exploited the protests to cause destruction, including the burning of Parliament and other critical government infrastructure. “I have kept my promise that there would be no extrajudicial killings in Kenya,” he affirmed, reiterating his stance against unlawful state actions.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing tension and scrutiny over the government’s handling of the protests and the resulting fatalities.

