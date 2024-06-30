Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto in a joint media interview at State House on June 30, 2024.

Top stories

President Ruto Addresses #RutoMustGo Hashtag and Protest-Related Deaths

The President expressed deep regret over the loss of lives, describing the deaths as “unfortunate” and stressing that such incidents should not happen in a democratic society.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – President William Ruto addressed the trending hashtag #RutoMustGo and the recent protests during a media roundtable on Sunday, emphasizing the constitutional rights of Kenyans to express their opinions and hold his administration accountable.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I have a job to do. Citizens are free to engage in any discourse they want. Those are the fruits and signs of a democracy,” Ruto remarked, downplaying the impact of the hashtag on his administration.

In response to the deaths that occurred during the anti-Finance Bill protests, President Ruto defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing. Human rights organisations reported 24 deaths, but Ruto insisted that the official count is 19. “I have no blood on my hands. According to the records I have, 19 people died. It’s very unfortunate, and in a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation,” he stated.

The President expressed deep regret over the loss of lives, describing the deaths as “unfortunate” and stressing that such incidents should not happen in a democratic society. He also revealed that property worth Sh2.4 billion was either destroyed or set ablaze during the protests.

Addressing the specific case of a 12-year-old boy who died in Rongai, Ruto acknowledged the tragedy and emphasized the need for accountability. “Any life lost must concern everyone, including me. I will give the mother of the 12-year-old an explanation of what happened and ensure accountability,” he pledged.

Ruto asserted that criminal elements had exploited the protests to cause destruction, including the burning of Parliament and other critical government infrastructure. “I have kept my promise that there would be no extrajudicial killings in Kenya,” he affirmed, reiterating his stance against unlawful state actions.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing tension and scrutiny over the government’s handling of the protests and the resulting fatalities.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Court Allows KDF Deployment to Quell Riots But Gives Govt 2 Days to Outline Scope, Duration

Dozens of protesters were arrested on June 27, 2024 as the military and police quelled riots on the streets of Nairobi and other parts...

3 days ago

Top stories

How KDF, Police kept protestors away from Nairobi CBD on Thursday

The military was deployed to assist police quell protests in June 2024 following demonstrations against the Finance Bill which President William Ruto eventually declined...

3 days ago

Top stories

NCCK Questions KDF Deployment on the Streets in Wake of Anti-Finance Bill Protests

The military was deployed to assist police quell protests in June 2024 following demonstrations against the Finance Bill which President William Ruto eventually declined...

3 days ago

Top stories

Wetangula Refers Ruto’s Memorandum on Finance Bill to House Finance Committee

More protests against the budget broke in Nairobi and other major parts of the country on June 24, 2024.

3 days ago

Top stories

Police Mount Security Checks Amid Planned Demonstration Targeting State House

This follows plans by youths to hold demonstrations despite President William Ruto's decision to send the contentious Finance Bill back to Parliament.

4 days ago

County News

Gachagua Appeals for Patience on Capitation Funds, Highlights Government Commitment to Education

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s substantial investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip the youth with competitive job market...

4 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Calls for Spy Chief Haji’s Resignation For Failing To Advise the President

He blames Haji for for failing to gather intelligence that could have prevented the chaos that erupted across the country on Tuesday, leading to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have a dysfunctional NIS, DP Gachagua claims after Finance Bill flop

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the National Intelligence Service (NIS) failed to advise him President William Ruto that...

4 days ago
Advertisement