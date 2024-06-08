President leads 60th KAF anniversary celebrations at Moi Air Base

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto is presiding over the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Kenya Air Force (KAF) at the Moi Air Base (MAB) Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) announced that the diamond Jubilee event will commemorate KAF’s 60-year journey, highlighting its contributions to aviation development in Kenya, service to humanity, and historic milestones up to 2024.

Established on June 1, 1964, the KAF traces its origins back to the East African Royal Air Force (EARAF) during World War II when Kenya served as a strategic base for Allied air operations.

In a statement preceding Saturday’s celebrations, Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale remarked on the KAF’s evolution into an independent entity post-independence, initially equipped with a modest fleet for reconnaissance and transport duties.

Duale emphasized the KAF’s adaptability to changing security landscapes, noting its involvement in peacekeeping missions, disaster relief operations, and aerial patrols to safeguard Kenya’s borders and interests.

“Notable milestones include the acquisition of modern aircraft, such as fighter jets and transport planes, to enhance operational capabilities as well as the establishment of specialized units for training and maintenance,” Duale said.

He also underscored the KAF’s pivotal role in national development, providing airlift support for humanitarian missions and contributing to infrastructure projects across the country.

Duale framed the anniversary as an occasion to honor the KAF’s legacy of service and sacrifice while anticipating a future marked by continued excellence and innovation in national defense.

KAF Commander Major General Fatuma Ahmed lauded the force as a pillar of strength and security over the past six decades, emphasizing commitment, professionalism, and a relentless pursuit of excellence as defining attributes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She paid tribute to past servicemen and women for their vision, courage, and sacrifice, which she credited as foundational to the force’s growth and success.

“As we commemorate this significant milestone, we honor the legacy of our predecessors who laid the foundation of what the Kenya Air Force is today,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to all KAF members for their hard work and sacrifices, she noted their pivotal role in protecting the nation and fostering pride and unity among Kenyans.

Maj. Gen. Fatumah urged current KAF personnel to uphold core values of integrity, discipline, and dedication in their duties.

About The Author