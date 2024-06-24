Connect with us

Kenyan police quelling riots on Nairobi streets on June 20, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Police to provide security during tomorrow’s Gen Z protests – CS Kindiki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Police are set to provide security and guide Gen Z protests set for Tuesday.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced that peaceful demonstrations are expected to end by 6.30pm.

The CS further said that protesters must not interfere with the non-protesters since while Kenyans have a right to demonstrate, they are limited by the law.

“They must make sure that the enjoyment of these rights does not prejudice the rights and freedoms of others,” he said.

Kindiki said that protesters must remain peaceful and unarmed during the protests.

CS Kindiki added that demonstrators must engage without promoting violence or riots.

“They must not interfere with road rail, sea or air transport in any manner whatsoever. Whatever the demands, the issues, grievances or whatever the matter, the rule of law and public order must be maintained by all persons,” he said.

He further urged that non-protesters who hold a contrary view must also follow the law.

He said the security agencies will remain neutral but firm in enforcing the rule of law.

Kindiki, however, said that the rule of law must be followed at all times.

He said that Kenyans are free to exercise their constitutional rights and are free to demonstrate within the law.

The CS wants demonstrators not to breach public order, intimidate, harass or inconvenience other Kenyans.

