Police to detain activist Okang’a for 5 days as probe on false information publication is completed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Police have been allowed to detain activist Nuru Okang’a for five day to enable them complete investigations into allegations of Publication of false information.

He is now set to be detained at the Muthaiga police station as the probe on the allegations continue.

The activist is also being investigated for Cyber harassment contrary to Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, among other offenses.

He was arrested on June, 11, 2024, at his home in Kayole estate, Nairobi and taken to the DCI headquarters for interrogations before his arraignment.

The Investigating officer informed the court that initial investigations had revealed suspicious accounts allegedly managed by the suspect, which posted malicious and false information about the Republic of Kenya and its leadership, advocating for public disturbance.

Prosecution Counsel Virginia Kariuki told court that police are investigating continued dissemination of detrimental comments posted online by a number of social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube, alongside some websites linked to the suspect, which are considered a threat and may contribute to disturbances affecting peace, order, and public safety.

