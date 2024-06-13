Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police to detain activist Okang’a for 5 days as probe on false information publication is completed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Police have been allowed to detain activist Nuru Okang’a for five day to enable them complete investigations into allegations of Publication of false information.

He is now set to be detained at the Muthaiga police station as the probe on the allegations continue.

The activist is also being investigated for Cyber harassment contrary to Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, among other offenses.

He was arrested on June, 11, 2024, at his home in Kayole estate, Nairobi and taken to the DCI headquarters for interrogations before his arraignment.

The Investigating officer informed the court that initial investigations had revealed suspicious accounts allegedly managed by the suspect, which posted malicious and false information about the Republic of Kenya and its leadership, advocating for public disturbance.

Prosecution Counsel Virginia Kariuki told court that police are investigating continued dissemination of detrimental comments posted online by a number of social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube, alongside some websites linked to the suspect, which are considered a threat and may contribute to disturbances affecting peace, order, and public safety.

About The Author

John Waweru

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Saudi suthorities extend deadline for Stephen Munyakho’s execution to Nov 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for the execution of Kenyan Stephen Munyakho to November 26 amid talks...

18 mins ago

Featured

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru in Nigeria for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria’s Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC endorses govt initiative to establish Kenya as leading MICE destination

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a significant boost to the country’s economic strategy, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has endorsed the government’s...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways to lead Sustainable Aviation Fuel Initiative in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya Airways (KQ) has been chosen as the only African airline to spearhead the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Dormitory housing 80 students at Highway Secondary school razed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – A dormitory housing more than 80 students was Wednesday night burnt down in a fire incident at the Highway...

3 hours ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja breaches Sh12.1bn revenue record set by Kidero City Hall

Nairobi Revenue Office surpassed the record at 12.30pm on Wednesday when revenues sailed past the Kidero-era milestone.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah: Reason why Gachagua was denied military aircrafts

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – In a surprising turn of events, it has emerged that the Ministry of Defence, under the leadership of Cabinet...

4 hours ago