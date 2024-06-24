Police seek 14 days to hold Mudavadi’s Press Secretary pending investigations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A ruling on whether Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Press Secretary Salim Swaleh and 5 other co-accused will remain in custody for 14 days pending probe over alleged fraud will be made on Tuesday.

Swaleh and his co-accused were arrested yesterday over alleged fraud at the Prime Cabinet Secretary Office.

According to the miscellaneous application the complainants are foreigners from Dubai and South Africa adding that they were allegedly lured into the country with an aim of security a tender to construct two stadia for the upcoming AFCON 2027 games.

It is alleged that the complaints were to be defrauded over Sh5 million as registration fee before security the tender.

‘The complainant’s were Made to believe that after the meeting at prime CS office they would meet the government officials from the ministry of sports, interior and youth affairs ,two senators from budget committee of parliament and sports committee with an aim of security the tender of building the two stadia,” court was told.

Similarly they say that upon entering the office of Swaleh allegedly paved way allowing the other respondents to hold a meeting with the foreigners where the first suspect personated himself as the chairman of the Government delivery unit and would assist the foreigners in speeding up the tendering process.

The investigations need time to record statement based on U.A.E and company registration details from relevant offices

About The Author