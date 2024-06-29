Police Reforms Working Group seeks IPOA probe on excesses during demos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 29 — The Police Reforms Working Group in Kenya has written to Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) calling for investigations against Police violations during anti-finance bill protests.

In a statement on Saturday, the lobby expressed concern over the recent use of disproportionate force by law enforcement against peaceful protestors, violations documented include extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, corporal punishment, and the use of unlawful force and firearms, among others.

The group noted it had documented 23 deaths, 34 enforced disappearances/abductions, and 271 injuries since the beginning of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

“In addition to being against international human rights instruments, these acts subvert democratic ideals and the rule of law,” read the statement.

“Civilians attacks by Kenya’s security agencies are against international human rights standards including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Kenya is a signatory and the Kenyan constitution.”

The group urged IPOA to hold those individuals in charge of approving the use of fatal force, making arbitrary arrests, and forced disappearances accountable and to prosecute them.

They urged IPOA to carry out its mission to impartiality monitor and investigate police behavior and guarantee that such actions of breaching human rights will not happen again.

Brutal force

Police Reform Working Group brings together 20 organizations which include, Amnesty International Kenya, HAKI Africa, Katiba Institute, and Kenya Human Rights Commission.

The lobby’s statement came as amid an uproar from a section of Kenyans after a police officer in plainclothes was filmed shooting at close range in Nairobi’s Central Business District during the protests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The video highlighted the brute force used by police officers during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The footage also revealed the detention of several protestors inside a police vehicle.

There have also been reports on several instances of abductions as the protests escalated on Tuesday.

Law Society of Kenya on Friday presented a list of abductees to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for probe.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said they have filed a formal report for investigations into the recently reported cases of abductions.

The Society raised their dissatisfaction with the actions taken to combat future cases of abduction.

“We filed a formal report for investigations into the recent rampant abductions by unidentified persons believed to be a rogue faction of the police force,” she said.

“We supplied the DCI with a list of all abductees who are yet to be released and whose information has been brought to the LSK.”

LSK’s presented the demands even as President William Ruto succumbed to pressure and declined to assent to the Finance Bill on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However the protests continued in some parts of the country including Nairobi.

The government has since deployed the Kenya Defence Forces to support the police.

About The Author