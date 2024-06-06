Connect with us

PS Raymond Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023 since they only required administrative action

NATIONAL NEWS

Police reforms to cost Sh108bn in 4 years: PS Omollo

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday when he met development partners that the successful realisation of the reforms hinges on collaboration between the government and other stakeholders, including donors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — The Ministry of Interior will require a financial injection of approximately Sh108 billion over the next four years (2024-2028) to successfully implement reforms in the National Police Service, the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Youth Service.

The reforms presented to President William Ruto by former Chief Justice David Maraga-led taskforce in November 2023 seek to address the welfare of security personnel in the country.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday when he met development partners that the successful realisation of the reforms hinges on collaboration between the government and other stakeholders, including donors.

“As a Ministry we remain committed to the full implementation of these reforms and it is one of our key deliverables that we will be making among other deliverables,” he said.

While commenting on the status of the implementation of the reforms, Omollo said that the Interior Ministry has rolled out a strategic framework to ensure a strategic and coordinated approach to reform priorities.

PS Omollo disclosed the ministry had fully implemented 51 per cent of the 598 recommendations presented by Justice Maraga in November 2023 since they only required administrative action.

He said the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent).

“There were recommendations that require financial input and there have been commitments both by the government and our partners to be able to finance and support its implementation,” he said in a meeting with development partners.

He said the ministry required additional resources to implement 178 recommendations (29 per cent).

"There were recommendations that require financial input and there have been commitments both by the government and our partners to be able to finance and support its implementation," he said in a meeting with development partners.

Reform Bills

Further, Omollo stated that internal consultations for Police Laws and NYS reform began in May, adding that several agencies, including NPS, NYS, National Police Service Commission (NPSC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), were finalising proposals for a review of various legislation, including the development of new laws.

He added that the National Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General, Kenya Law Reform Commission, and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions have availed the necessary technical support.

Omollo indicated the strategic plan comprised four main areas: human resources, operational readiness, institutional capacity development and leadership, and oversight and accountability.

A National Steering Committee will lead the implementation and coordination of the framework.

Omollo said MINA will work to have the proposed reform bills presented in the National Assembly by November 2024.

“As a Ministry, we remain committed to the full implementation of these reforms, and it is one of our key deliverables that we will be making among other deliverables,” he added.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan lauded the progress made in the implementation of the reforms adding the UK will continue to support the process and work closely with the Interior Ministry.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

