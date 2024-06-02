Police probe fatal hippo attack on Ruai man

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — Detectives in Nairobi’s Ruai area have launched an inquest following the fatal hippopotamus attack on a 54-year-old man, on Friday night.

Police say that Julius Obutere Obutere was attacked while heading home to the Gatuoro area via a route near the sewerage plant at around 9 p.m.

The incident involved a hippopotamus and its calf, resulting in multiple severe injuries to the victim.

“While processing the body, visible injuries were observed on the left side of the neck, left upper limb, and extensive injuries to the abdomen and chest area, appearing to be tooth puncture marks,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

Police processed the scene and moved the victim’s body to City Mortuary, pending postmortem examination.

About The Author