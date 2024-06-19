Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Several protesters were arrested by police during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 outside Parliament on June 18, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses forearms after teargas canister explodes in anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A police officer lost both his fore arms Tuesday during the anti-Finance Bill when a teargas canister exploded on his hands.

Police said the security agent was injured, after he delayed to release the canister while engaging with protestors.

“As a result his two hands were severely injured frommthr wrist losing both fore arms,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The injured officer is attached to the the Administration Police, Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU).

According to police, another colleague who was near him sustained minor injuries on her chest.

Both officers were rushed to Nairobi West Hospital, where the first officer was admitted and taken to the theater for emergency surgery.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Budget Cuts in Kenyan Health Sector Spark Outcry Amid Sickle Cell Crisis

The budget cut of over Sh11 billion has come as a significant shock to the country.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK Condemns Arrests, Assaults on Journalists During Nairobi Protests

The attacks occurred during protests staged against the Finance Bill 2024 that seeks to raise the cost of living through heavy taxes.

13 hours ago

Top stories

Azimio Lawmakers Demand Release of Protesters Arrested During Finance Bill Demonstrations

Despite the organizers of the demonstration notifying the police of their intention to stage protests, Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei declared the protests illegal...

16 hours ago

Featured

(VIDEO) Police teargas and arrest “occupy parliament” protestors in Nairobi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya scraps bread tax as protesters tear-gassed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya’s government has scrapped some proposed taxes in this year’s controversial finance bill after a public outcry. The announcement...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome promises to enhance security for Judges, Judicial officers, staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured that immediate steps were being taken to ensure the safety of court premises,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza MPs pledge to vote for the Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group will vote for the Finance Bill 2024 when it comes up for debate in the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK condemns Police Ban on Finance Bill 2024 protests, threaten legal action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has threatened legal action against Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei for banning the...

20 hours ago