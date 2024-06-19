Police officer loses forearms after teargas canister explodes in anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – A police officer lost both his fore arms Tuesday during the anti-Finance Bill when a teargas canister exploded on his hands.

Police said the security agent was injured, after he delayed to release the canister while engaging with protestors.

“As a result his two hands were severely injured frommthr wrist losing both fore arms,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The injured officer is attached to the the Administration Police, Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU).

According to police, another colleague who was near him sustained minor injuries on her chest.

Both officers were rushed to Nairobi West Hospital, where the first officer was admitted and taken to the theater for emergency surgery.

About The Author