Police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet commits suicide after shooting 2 forest rangers dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet has committed suicide after shooting two forest rangers dead in a suspected love triangle.

According to a police report another female ranger was injured in the incident which occured last night.

The report indicated that constable Evans Kimutai attached to the elite Border Patrol Unit, Todonyang, Turkana had traveled to the Cheranganyi Forest Station where he shot and killed the two.

He was armed with an AK47 rifle when he raided the station Sunday midnight and shot dead Abdalla Dzabo Kittole aged and Marion Cherono, the report said.

Kimutai had travelled from Todonyang where he is based to commit the incident after which he shot himself in the chin bursting his head, police said.

A chief for the area Andrew Chemalingo reported the incident to police at Kapcherop who rushed to the scene and found the incident had already happened.

The unit he serves is regarded to have some of the best trained officers.

The injured woman was taken to hospital while the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This is the latest such murder-suicide incident to happen in the service amid push for action to address the trend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It came a day after another cop died by suicide in Migori on Sunday morning.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

About The Author