Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet commits suicide after shooting 2 forest rangers dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – A police officer in Elgeyo Marakwet has committed suicide after shooting two forest rangers dead in a suspected love triangle.

According to a police report another female ranger was injured in the incident which occured last night.

The report indicated that constable Evans Kimutai attached to the elite Border Patrol Unit, Todonyang, Turkana had traveled to the Cheranganyi Forest Station where he shot and killed the two.

He was armed with an AK47 rifle when he raided the station Sunday midnight and shot dead Abdalla Dzabo Kittole aged and Marion Cherono, the report said.

Kimutai had travelled from Todonyang where he is based to commit the incident after which he shot himself in the chin bursting his head, police said.

A chief for the area Andrew Chemalingo reported the incident to police at Kapcherop who rushed to the scene and found the incident had already happened.

The unit he serves is regarded to have some of the best trained officers.

The injured woman was taken to hospital while the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

This is the latest such murder-suicide incident to happen in the service amid push for action to address the trend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It came a day after another cop died by suicide in Migori on Sunday morning.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fight Muguka with the same energy like illicit brew – Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Defence Cabinet secretary Aden Duale now says the government has declared war against drug and substance abuse which  calls...

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KENYA’s inflation rate rises to 5.1pc in May – KNBS

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Kenya’s inflation rate rose to 5.1percent in May up from 5.0 percent recorded in the previous Month of April...

1 hour ago

County News

City Hall to work with private developers to ensure discipline in the sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The Nairobi County Government has pledged to work with the Kenya Private Developers Association (KPDA) to ensure discipline and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto backs Biden’s roadmap to ending Israeli, Palestinian conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – President William Ruto has backed US President Joe Biden’s roadmap to ending the Israeli, Palestinian conflict. In a statement...

2 hours ago

County News

Police probe fatal hippo attack on Ruai man

The incident involved a hippopotamus and its calf, resulting in multiple severe injuries to the victim.

1 day ago

County News

Senior prisons officer injured in an attack by unknown assailants in Elburgon

The 55-year-old victim, a Senior Sergeant on annual leave, was assaulted at around 5:30 p.m. The assailants shot arrows at him, causing serious injuries.

1 day ago

AGRICULTURE

Govt to increase coffee production to 102,000 metric tons by 2027

President Ruto announced that the government had approved the writing off a Sh6.7 billion debt for cooperatives.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: We’re on course to deliver 100,000 leather sector jobs

Ruto announced that his administration aims to raise annual footwear production from 8 million pairs to 36 million pairs, worth Sh72 billion, within the...

2 days ago