Police officers manning Arboretum Drive Junction in Kileleshwa on June 27, 2024 following planned demonstrations targeting State House.

Police Mount Security Checks Amid Planned Demonstration Targeting State House

This follows plans by youths to hold demonstrations despite President William Ruto’s decision to send the contentious Finance Bill back to Parliament.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Police have mounted security checks on all roads leading to State House following reports of a planned demonstration targeting the seat of power.

A spot check by Capital FM on Thursday morning shows restricted access for vehicles into Arboretum Drive, State House Road, and Dennis Pritt Road, where anti-riot police are turning away motorists, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

In the Central Business District, anti-riot police are strategically stationed in trucks and patrol vehicles at key junctions. There is minimal business activity as most shops remain closed, and there is little traffic in town.

This follows plans by youths to hold demonstrations despite President William Ruto’s decision to send the contentious Finance Bill back to Parliament.

Last night, a meeting of more than 100,000 participants was held on X-spaces, focusing mostly on the state of the country’s economy and governance.

Security measures have also been enhanced in other major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, Nyeri among others.

Tusday’s protests targeting Parliament in Nairobi turned violent, leaving to killings of more than 20 people.

