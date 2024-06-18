Connect with us

World

Police lob teargas to disperse occupy parliament protestors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police officers on Tuesday lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse a section of Occupy Parliament activists as they attempted to converge at various spot in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The activists engaged uniformed and undercover police officers in running battles along Kimathi Street, Kenyatta Avenue, City Hall Way, Moi Avenue and Tom Mboya.

The activists dressed in black and carrying anti Finance Bill placards chanted ‘Reject The Finance Bill as they briefly marched through Nairobi CBD, in an attempt to get to Parliament Buildings where they intended to stage a sit-in.

Meanwhile security has been enhanced around Parliament after Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei outlawed the planned demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Bungei dismissed any plans to hold protests even as the organisers said they had informed the police of their plans as required and are ready for the march.

According to the police boss, nobody applied for a gathering or picketing permit as expected.

He stated that the station instead received a ‘faulty’ document dated June last year, which doesn’t meet the protest permission threshold.

“We will not allow them anywhere near there. Let them stay away,” he said.

He added they have mobilized officers to ensure that any gathering is dispersed instantly in the CBD.

The ‘Occupy Parliament’ protest has been organized by Kenyans who have been mobilizing on various social media platforms under the hashtag ‘Reject Finance Bill’ to rally up numbers to pressure MPs to shoot down contentious provisions in the Bill.

“We are showing up tomorrow at #OccupyParliament no matter what. It’s also important to note that there is no leader for #RejectFinancialBill2024; it’s a movement of the people against over-taxation. Nobody, not even Zakayo, can cancel #TokeaTuesday!” read an X message from Boniface Mwangi, one of the organizers.

The Finance and Planning Committee is expected to table their report on the Bill Tuesday for debate by MPs, after which a vote is expected to be taken on Thursday.

