Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Migori clash with protestors had lit bonfires on highway to Kisii

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Migori have clashed with protestors who lit bonfires and blocked transport on Migori-Kisii highway.

Residents says they wanted to march to show their solidarity with the call for justice for those who have fallen victim to excessive force used by security agencies in breaking up previous anti-finance bill protests.

Similar demonstrations are underway in Mombasa, Kisumu despite President William Ruto declining to sign the Finance Bill.

In Mombasa, hundreds of youthful protesters began their march along Moi Avenue.

A number of business premises on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway remain closed, as youth began converging in Kondele to begin their march.

Kisii residents began gathering at Capital Roundabout.

About The Author

ROSEMARY ONCHARI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Security heightened around Parliament, Supreme Court ahead of Planned Protests

Multi-agency teams, including plain-clothes security agents, manning all the roads leading to Parliament. Unauthorized vehicles or persons are being denied access to the area.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Korir urges Kenyans to embrace peace, halt protests after President Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill

PS Korir urged the Gen Z youth to accept President Ruto's offer of engaging in a conversation on the way forward for the country.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi suspends development activities in Kapseret after destruction of Eldoret based night club

Sudi, who accused his unnamed political competitors of the destruction, asserted that it was unfortunate that they used peaceful young people to cause mayhem...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria blasts DP Gachagua over incompetent NIS remarks, says he chaired Finance Bill committee

CS Kuria pointed out that the committee that endorsed the bill was chaired by the deputy president.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF concerned over violence, loss of life during anti-Finance Bill protests

IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack asserted that the organization is keen on working with Kenya to ensure that the country witnesses sustainable growth.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blinken calls President Ruto, urges restraint, non-violence against protestors

Blinken assured that the US is committed to work with Kenya to address its economic challenges.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s humbling shows power of African youth

The events that led William Ruto to abandon his budget might in time be seen as a milestone moment – not only for Kenya’s president but...

3 hours ago

County News

Gachagua Appeals for Patience on Capitation Funds, Highlights Government Commitment to Education

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s substantial investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip the youth with competitive job market...

15 hours ago
Advertisement