Police in Migori clash with protestors had lit bonfires on highway to Kisii

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police in Migori have clashed with protestors who lit bonfires and blocked transport on Migori-Kisii highway.

Residents says they wanted to march to show their solidarity with the call for justice for those who have fallen victim to excessive force used by security agencies in breaking up previous anti-finance bill protests.

Similar demonstrations are underway in Mombasa, Kisumu despite President William Ruto declining to sign the Finance Bill.

In Mombasa, hundreds of youthful protesters began their march along Moi Avenue.

A number of business premises on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway remain closed, as youth began converging in Kondele to begin their march.

Kisii residents began gathering at Capital Roundabout.

