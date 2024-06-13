Connect with us

Police foil attempt to interrupt CS Ndungu’s photo session before budget reading

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Drama unfolded at the National Treasury Thursday as an unexpected incident disrupted the traditional photo session of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu, just before he departed for Parliament to deliver the national budget.

The scene, typically a formal and composed affair, took a startling turn when a man attempted to interrupt the event, causing a brief but intense commotion.

CS Ndungu, flanked by Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge, and other high-level state officials, was in high spirits, posing for the customary photograph with the symbolic budget briefcase.

The serene atmosphere was suddenly shattered when a man emerged from the onlooking crowd, rushing towards the group.

Dressed casually and appearing agitated, the man’s exact intentions remain unclear.
As he approached, he shouted, “We must resist, you must fall, you must surrender.

People are suffering.” His outcry echoed the frustrations of many Kenyans facing economic hardships, though his precise motives remain unknown.

The swift response from security personnel underscored the tension of the moment. Approximately eleven uniformed and plainclothes officers quickly converged on the scene, apprehending the man before he could reach CS Ndungu or any other officials.

The officers physically carried the man away, effectively neutralizing the potential threat and restoring order to the proceedings.

Spectators watched in stunned silence as the man was removed, the gravity of the situation momentarily overshadowing the significance of the day’s budget announcement.

Despite the interruption, CS Ndungu and his team maintained their composure, proceeding with the photo session and their subsequent journey to Parliament.

