Police fire tear gas at renewed Kenya protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Police have fired tear gas to disperse groups of protesters who have started gathering in the capital, Nairobi.

There has been heavy deployment of security forces, including the military, and roads are blocked around key buildings in the capital.

This comes two days after 22 people reportedly lost their lives in protests against tax hikes, which saw part of parliament set alight.

The next day, President William Ruto bowed to pressure and said he would withdraw the finance bill containing the unpopular tax proposals.

The demonstrators had vowed to gather again in the city centre to mourn those killed.

Some also vowed to march to the president’s official residence, State House.

Other prominent people linked to the protests have been warning against this because of the risk of further violence.

Roads leading to the building have been blocked, with officers turning away some motorists and pedestrians.

Earlier in the day, local stations showed empty streets in the capital’s central business district, with many security forces on patrol.

There have also been protests in towns around the country.

In Mombasa, Kenya’s second biggest city, large crowds turned out chanting “Ruto must go”, with businesses having to close amid some looting and stone throwing.

President Ruto’s hometown of Eldoret, which on Tuesday experienced violent clashes, is calm.

But there were some clashes in Migori, in western Kenya, where police lobbed tear gas as they engaged with demonstrators.

Crowds of demonstrators confronted security officers in Kisumu, also in the west.

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

