Nguli said the suspects had the drugs in five sacks weighing 172 kilograms/FILE

County News

Police arrest 3 suspects, seize 172kg bhang cache in Migori

The smugglers were riding two Kenyan-registered motorbikes as they were ferrying bhang into the country from neighboring Tanzania through an illegal crossing.

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 12 — Police in Migori County have arrested three suspects and seized bhang with a street value of Sh5.2 million in Kuria West Sub County, Migori County.

Migori County Police Commander Francis Nguli Wednesday said the police acting on intelligence from members of the public waylaid two suspected smugglers.

The smugglers, he said, were riding two Kenyan-registered motorbikes as they were ferrying bhang into the country from neighboring Tanzania through an illegal crossing.

Nguli said the suspects had the drugs in five sacks weighing 172 kilograms.

He said the two riders ran into a homestead where they concealed the bhang on learning police were pursuing them.

Police also arrested one of the two women found in the homestead for taking part in concealing the bhang.

“Police managed to arrest one suspect as the other managed to escape,” he said.

The county police commander said they are pursuing the suspect who escaped the police trap.

Nguli said police are on high alert to fight the illegal business in the county and therefore urged the members of the public to support them in the fight.

“I want to warn cyclists not to be used by drug peddlers to ferry drugs from across the border,” he said.

