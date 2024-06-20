PICTURE STORY: Mombasa protests against Finance Act 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Mombasa to protest against the Finance Bill 2024.
They moved along the streets of Mombasa before camping outside the Coast Provincial Headquarters.
Hi, what are you looking for?
KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – A man in Kisumu on several occasions imitates the biblical Zakayo by climbing a top tree during demonstrations against...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) as police clashed with Gen Z demonstrators protesting...
NYERI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of youths in Nyeri took to the streets to demonstrate against punitive taxes proposed in the Finance Bill...
KISII, Kenya, Jun 20 – As anti-Finance Bill protests rocked the country on Thursday, Kisii town was not left behind as hundreds of Gen-Zs...
GARISSA, Kenya, Jun 20 – President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024 to secure jobs for intern...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti-Finance Bill protests kicked off in various parts of the country as youths demonstrated against the punitive measures outlined....
KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti- Finance Bill demonstrators in Kisumu engaged police in running battles as they lit bonfires on the road. The...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 are currently underway in various parts of the country. In Nairobi, police lobbed...