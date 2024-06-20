Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Mombasa protests against Finance Act 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Mombasa to protest against the Finance Bill 2024.

They moved along the streets of Mombasa before camping outside the Coast Provincial Headquarters.

