PICTURE STORY: Anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi, Tuesday June 25, 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas to disperse protesters in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) as anti-Finance bill demonstrations kicked off.
Most businesses remain closed amid heightened security across the city.
This follows complaints raised by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who raised concern that Oguda who works in his office as a public policy researcher...
KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Youths in their thousands have poured into the lakeside city of Kisumu Central Business District protesting at the Finance...
The demonstrations have caused significant traffic disruptions on major roads in Mombasa.
Three more amendments which include those of Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang and Nominated MP John Mbadi were withdrawn on the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Protestors are pouring on the streets of Nairobi ahead of the anti-Finance bill protests today. This is the third...
About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A ruling on whether Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Press Secretary Salim Swaleh and 5 other co-accused will remain...