Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Anti-Finance bill protests in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti-Finance Bill protests kicked off in various parts of the country as youths demonstrated against the punitive measures outlined.

In Nairobi, police lobbed teargas to disperse protestors with City Hall way and Parliament building cordoned off with heavy security.

In Kisumu, the peaceful protest that was staged by Generation Z was overtaken by marauding youths.

The protests also rocked Nakuru town where chanting youths walked along the main Kenyatta Avenue waving placards with various messages.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Finance bill protestors in Kisumu engage police in running battles

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti- Finance Bill demonstrators in Kisumu engaged police in running battles as they lit bonfires on the road. The...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations underway in various parts of the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 are currently underway in various parts of the country. In Nairobi, police lobbed...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament is not a military stronghold, remove police presence – Wandayi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi is calling for the removal of police officers stationed around the Parliament buildings...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

African Commission on Human Rights urges Kenya to address Finance Bill concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) has expressed concerns over the current state of affairs in...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi says proposals in Finance Bill punitive

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) National Chairman Gideon Moi has faulted Kenya Kwanza government’s tax Proposals as outlined in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates Sh1bn to boost tea value addition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The government will allocate Sh1 billion for the construction of two value addition and branding centres for Kenyan tea,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New faces of protest – Kenya’s Gen Z anti-tax revolutionaries

A bold and new generation of young Kenyan protesters has emerged on the streets forcing the government to back down on some of a slew...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to face Sh200bn shortfall should Finance Bill 2024 be rejected – Treasury

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Treasury has warned that the government is likely to face a Sh200 billion shortfall if the revenue-raising measures in...

3 hours ago