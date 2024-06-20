PICTURE STORY: Anti-Finance bill protests in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti-Finance Bill protests kicked off in various parts of the country as youths demonstrated against the punitive measures outlined.

In Nairobi, police lobbed teargas to disperse protestors with City Hall way and Parliament building cordoned off with heavy security.

In Kisumu, the peaceful protest that was staged by Generation Z was overtaken by marauding youths.

The protests also rocked Nakuru town where chanting youths walked along the main Kenyatta Avenue waving placards with various messages.

