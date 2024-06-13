PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A startled Vervet monkey at Mzima Springs / MOSES MUOKI

Impala rams lock horns / MOSES MUOKI

A shy but curious Dik dik peering from afar / MOSES MUOKI

A Hyena devouring a carcass / MOSES MUOKI

Elephants at a watering hole / MOSES MUOKI

Herd of Buffalo heading to graze / MOSES MUOKI

Orange head Agama lizard basking in the sun / MOSES MUOKI

A Crocodile swimming in the crstal-clear waters of Mzima Springs / MOSES MUOKI

Fringe Eared Oryx / MOSES MUOKI

Giraffes eating / MOSES MUOKI

Buffalos quenching their thirst / MOSES MUOKI

Fringe Eared Oryx grazing with Zebra / MOSES MUOKI

MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years' experience in capturing moments through the lens.

savo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the two measuring 13,747 sq. Km and is generally flat and drier while Tsavo West measures 9,065 sq.km and is mountainous with thick vegetation.A lioness gazes into the horizon / MOSES MUOKI