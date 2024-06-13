Connect with us

A Lion roams the plains with regal grace / MOSES MUOKI

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Tsavo East is the larger of the two measuring 13,747 sq. Km and is generally flat and drier while Tsavo West measures 9,065 sq.km and is mountainous with thick vegetation.
A startled Vervet monkey at Mzima Springs / MOSES MUOKI
A lioness gazes into the horizon / MOSES MUOKI
Impala rams lock horns / MOSES MUOKI
A shy but curious Dik dik peering from afar / MOSES MUOKI
A Hyena devouring a carcass / MOSES MUOKI
Elephants at a watering hole / MOSES MUOKI
Herd of Buffalo heading to graze / MOSES MUOKI
Orange head Agama lizard basking in the sun / MOSES MUOKI
A Crocodile swimming in the crstal-clear waters of Mzima Springs / MOSES MUOKI
Fringe Eared Oryx / MOSES MUOKI
Giraffes eating / MOSES MUOKI
Buffalos quenching their thirst / MOSES MUOKI
Fringe Eared Oryx grazing with Zebra / MOSES MUOKI

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

