President William Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition to stop President Ruto from signing Finance Bill 2024 filed in court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – A petition seeking to stop President William Ruto from signing the contentious Finance Bill 2024 has been filed in court.

The petitioners wants the court to stop the president Ruto from signing the bill pending hearing and determination of the application.

They also want a 3-judge bench to be empaneled to hear the matter.

The petitioners who include lawyers Kibe Mungai, Ndegwa Njiru, Fanya Mambo Kinuthia, Peter Koira, Lempaa Suiyianka and the Mt.Kenya Jurist Association contend that the process was marred by controversy and political contests.

They further opined that it was illegitimte and was full of punitive provisions.

