President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

DIPLOMACY

Permanent Council grants Kenya status of permanent observer to the Organization of American States (OAS)

The decision followed a recommendation by the OAS General Secretariat’s Department of External and Institutional Relations to the Committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – The Permanent council has granted Kenya the status of permanent observer to the Organization of American States (OAS), a regional forum for political discussion, policy analysis and decision-making in Western Hemisphere affairs.

The council adopted this decision during its regular meeting, on June 5, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of resolutions AG/RES. 50 (I-O/71) of the General Assembly and CP/RES. 407 (573/84).

The decision followed a recommendation by the OAS General Secretariat’s Department of External and Institutional Relations to the Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs, advising the Permanent Council to issue relevant resolution to grant Kenya permanent observer status.

The Council stated that the decision aligns with the Revised Procedures for Granting Permanent Observer Status, which state that “any independent state may request the status of permanent observer to the OAS.”

“The Council resolves to grant the Republic of Kenya the status of permanent observer to the Organization of American States (OAS), in accordance with the provisions of resolutions AG/RES. 50 (I-O/71) of the General Assembly and CP/RES. 407 (573/84) of this Council Permanent,” the Permanent Council said in a statement dated June 5.

The Council also resolved to invite Kenya to accredit a permanent observer to the organs, agencies, and entities of the OAS.

Additionally, they resolved to request the Secretary General to notify Kenya and, subsequently, the organs, agencies, and entities of the OAS, including the specialized Inter-American organizations, of the adoption of the resolution.

The OAS brings together all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere.

To date, it has granted permanent observer status to 70 states, as well as to the European Union (EU).

The organization implements its essential purposes through a four-pronged approach based on its main pillars: democracy, human rights, security, and development.

