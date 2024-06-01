Pedestrian killed in Nyali crash involving multiple vehicles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — A pedestrian was killed Saturday after he was knocked down by a driver of a double-cabin truck who crashed into six vehicles in Nyali along Mombasa-Malindi Road.

Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

“After that impact, he (the driver) lost control swerved right and hit six vehicles from the opposite direction,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

All the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash sustained injuries of different degrees, police said.

The police said the driver of the pickup truck complained of body pain after the incident.

The body of the victim was moved to Coast General Hospital while the injured were rushed to Jocham Hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

Police detained the crash vehicle at Nyali Police Station awaiting inspection.

