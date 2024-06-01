Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

County News

Pedestrian killed in Nyali crash involving multiple vehicles

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 — A pedestrian was killed Saturday after he was knocked down by a driver of a double-cabin truck who crashed into six vehicles in Nyali along Mombasa-Malindi Road.

Police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

“After that impact, he (the driver) lost control swerved right and hit six vehicles from the opposite direction,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

All the occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash sustained injuries of different degrees, police said.

The police said the driver of the pickup truck complained of body pain after the incident.

The body of the victim was moved to Coast General Hospital while the injured were rushed to Jocham Hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

Police detained the crash vehicle at Nyali Police Station awaiting inspection.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to free cult leader Mackenzie, 38 parents of rescued children on bond

Tononoka Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir stated that the prosecution had advanced compelling reasons against the accused persons interfering with children witnesses.

March 14, 2024

County News

Parade drug barons for all to see: Nassir dares govt

The Governor stressed that security agencies should arrest suppliers and parade them publicly for Mombasa residents to see.

March 3, 2024

Kenya

Fatalities surge to 17 in Kisumu-Nairobi road accident after 6 succumbed

KISUMU, Kenya Jan 29 – The death toll in the aftermath of a road accident along the Kisumu-Nairobi road has climbed to 17. The...

January 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Norwegian Dawn makes history as the largest cruise ship to dock at Mombasa Port

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 14 – The Port of Mombasa on Sunday received the largest cruise ship to ever dock at the facility in the...

January 14, 2024

County News

Driver in Twins Bridge crash charged for causing deaths by reckless driving

Clement Kiarie, 34, was also charged with using a wrong insurance policy cover when he was presented before a Senior Resident Magistrate in Molo...

January 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Kivuva says he will not bless any same sex union

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Mombasa Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva has said that he is not going to bless any couple of the same...

December 26, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

47 injured following traffic crash along Londiani-Muhoroni Road

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the incident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered of the road...

December 22, 2023

County News

You must take responsibility for flood emergencies: Gachagua to Governors

Gachagua said Governors should suspend development projects for now and direct funds to aid El Nino flood victims.

November 21, 2023