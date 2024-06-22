Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

PCS: Finance Bill rejection will be a no confidence vote. We must not allow it

Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and call for fresh elections. 

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jun 22 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has likened a failure of Finance Bill to  a “vote of no confidence” on President William Ruto’s administration.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said Friday that from a world perspective, the net effect of the rejection of a Finance Bill could be compared to the ouster of the ruling government.

The PCS urged those opposed to the proposed Bill not to take its potential effects lightly.

“It is equal of a vote of no confidence ina government. This is not something to joke around with,” Mudavadi said Friday in Baringo.

Mudavadi warned the failure of the Bill could be exploited by those opposed to the government to force President Ruto out of office and call for fresh elections. 

“If you are standing and others are laughing on the other side and you are here thinking that it is a joke,” he stated.

“Those people are planning to reject the Finance Bill so that they can say that it is a vote of no confidence in President William Ruto and that he should step down, don’t take it lightly,” he warned.

Second Reading

Mudavadi’s remarks came amid heavy criticism from a section of Kenyans who have termed the proposed Bill as punitive arguing that it would further exacerbate the already dire economic situation in the country.

Despite massive street protests, the controversial Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading in the National Assembly Thursday.

The Bill sailed through with 204 votes in favour and 115 against in what has angered Kenyans across the country, mainly the youth who have been on the streets since Tuesday.

The proposed tax law, which has been a subject of intense debate and public outcry, aims to introduce new tax measures to raise additional revenue for the government’s budget.

Gen Z resistance

In Nairobi, demonstrators, mainly the GenZ’s took to the streets to voice their opposition to the bill, resulting in violent clashes with the police.

Protesters accused the police of using excessive force, including tear gas and water cannons, to disperse the crowds.

“Why are they beating us yet we are peaceful protesters,” one protester yelled engulfed in teargas smoke, “and that is why we are saying [President] Ruto must go.”

Proponents of the bill argue that the new tax measures are necessary to bridge the budget deficit and fund critical development projects.

“While we understand the concerns of our fellow Kenyans, it is important to recognize the need for these tax measures,” said Kimani Kuria, Chairperson of the National Assembly Finance Committee.

“We have made significant amendments to address the public’s concerns, and we believe this bill will ultimately benefit the country.”

President William Ruto who spoke in Garissa Thursday urged lawmakers to pass the Bill without further delays.

“Passing the Finance Bill is crucial to securing employment for our intern teachers and doctors, and to finance the school feeding program,” President Ruto said.

As the Bill proceeds to the next stage of the legislative process, the opposition coalition, Azimio La Umoja, has vowed to continue its efforts to challenge the proposed tax measures.

They argue that the Bill disproportionately affects the poor and fails to address the root causes of Kenya’s economic challenges.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

