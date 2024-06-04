Connect with us

Pay Taxes now, ask questions later, CS Linturi says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Agricultural Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has asked Kenyans to stop complaining about the government’s call to pay taxes.

CS linturi stated that the Nation will soon be on a path to attain self-reliant status if Kenyans efficiently pay taxes.

“I want Kenyans to pay taxes and let me be asked the question that we gave you money in the ministry of agriculture and livestock development. How did you spend that money? That is the question I would entertain, not a question of whether we pay tax or not. Taxes have to be paid for us to be self reliant as a country,” said Linturi.  

He urged Kenyans to save government officials from the shame of begging for aid from foreign countries by paying taxes to enhance the Nation’s development Agenda.

“I have gone out of Kenya to beg for food that is not something I want to get myself into because when I go begging in Italy and India for rice and other things and I am told sorry we cannot give you because our country requires rice and since we do not have enough you go back home and when you go back home there is nothing your taking home people become helpless so Please spare me that shame,” he urged.

Linturi claimed that for the government to boost growth in the sector by increasing crop production to ensure the country has enough food for local consumption Kenyans must pay taxes.

“Give us money to buy fertilizers for our farmers and let us develop our own rice schemes .We want Kenyans to pay taxes now and ask us questions of how we spend the money come 2027,” he stated.

The Agricultural CS noted that the country right now has enough maize since the government increased its production last year.

