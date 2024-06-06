Parliament to receive huge allocation as Gachagua’s office suffers budget cuts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – Parliament is set to reap heavily in the incoming budget with the staff under the Parliamentary Service Commission and the MPs employees set to receive salary increments once the budget is approved.

In the budget estimates for the financial year 2024/2025 tabled by Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) chairperson Ndindi Nyoro, the legislative arm of government is set to receive Sh44.5 billion with the parliamentary staff set to receive ten percent increment in the budget.

“The staff of parliament have not heard any salary increment since 2016, the constituency offices employees have also not had an increase of salaries. In this budget we are proposing g additional resources of 10 percent for both,” Nyoro stated.

The National Government Constituency Fund (NG-CDF) is also set to receive a boost after its allocation was increased to Sh62.9 billion down from Sh40 billion.

The National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) under the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, in the State Department of Gender Affairs has been increased by Sh500 million.

The budget for the incoming financial year is Sh3.9 trillion comprising of Sh1.58 billion in recurrent expenditure, Sh727.9 billion in development expenditure, Sh1.2 trillion in consolidated Fund Services and Sh391.17 billion in county equitable share.

The judiciary is set to receive Sh24.6 billion, Equalization Fund Sh10.5 billion while the Auditor General will be allocated Sh8.6 billion.

In the Executive allocation, the Ministry of Education led by Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will receive the lion share at 34.8 percent amounting to Sh654 billion.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will receive 50 percent of the allocation at Sh351 billion to cater for the welfare of teachers as well as reform within teacher’s management.

Critical sectors within the education sector that have receive huge allocations include Free Day Secondary at Sh63.8 billion, scholarships and loans for university and TVET students have been allocated Sh55 billion and Junior Secondary School (JSS) capitation at Sh30.6 billion.

The School Feeding Programme under the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK) has been reinstated with an allocation of Sh3 Billion.

Energy infrastructure and ICT sector is among the sectors that have received huge allocation at Sh462.8 billion shillings.

The energy and electrification will receive Sh64.2 billion with the Funding towards electricity connectivity set to received Sh14.5 billion.

The funds are set to be shared among the 270 constituencies with each constituency set to receive Sh20 million for each.

The infrastructural development for roads will receive Sh178 billion while transport management will receive Sh42 billion.

“Rural electrification which includes the installation of new transformers and maximization of the existing ones have been allocated Sh18 billion out of which Sh14.5 billion will be shared equally across all the constituencies to enhance connectivity and access to power,” said Nyoro.

Budget losers

The office of the president will receive an increased allocation of Sh350 million while in the office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, they have a proposed a reduction of Sh480 million from operations and maintenance other operating expenses.

The increased allocation in the office of the president is set to facilitate the purchase of Office furniture and equipping of the Government Printer.

Gachagua’s office will however receive a boost with proposed an increment of Sh150 million for Eradication of Drug Abuse, increments of Sh150 million for Coffee Reforms, Sh100 million for Tea Reforms and Sh80 million for the rehabilitation of Harambee House Annex.

In the allocations, the health sector has been allocated Sh126.8 billion with Sh3.7 billion set to be utilized for the absorption of medical interns who staged a strike for months.

The equipping of various hospitals and the Linda Mama programme have been allocated Sh3.7 billion while Sh2.5 billion has been set aside for community health promoters to support preventative health care.

Those set to receive major slash in the budget include Sh200 million from the Open University of Kenya and reduction of Sh130 million allocated for development for construction of 16 TTISs.

Reduction of Sh 90 million from TVET infrastructure support while Sh 40 million was deducted from the Commission for University Education.

The Universities Funding Board meant for students joining various universities in September 2024 received a reduction of Sh 5.2 billion.

“The budget is aimed at economic turnaround in view of prevailing macroeconomic challenges. Key interventions include lowering the cost of living, creating employment opportunities, enhancing food security and improving the fiscal space,” Nyoro said.

