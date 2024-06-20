Parliament Teargassed During Violent Protests Against Finance Bill 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – Despite a heavy police presence that cordoned off Parliament Road from early morning, chaos erupted as MPs voted on the Finance Bill 2024, which passed the second reading.

Outside Parliament, young protesters demonstrating along Uhuru Highway were denied access to Parliament Road, turning the precincts of the bicameral house into a battleground. Tear gas soon permeated the air as police attempted to disperse the crowd.

As the protest gained momentum, violence ensued, with police officers responding by firing tear gas canisters into the crowd. Demonstrators scattered, but not before the tear gas drifted towards Parliament buildings.

Anger among the youthful protesters was intense. Armed with stones, they targeted vehicles in the Parliament building parking lot. Within minutes, at least ten cars, including those of lawmakers, government vehicles, and parliamentary staff, had their windows shattered, causing panic among motorists and bringing traffic to a standstill.

MPs and staff were directed to move their vehicles to the basement parking as a safety measure.

Since morning, demonstrators, mainly Gen Zs, took to the streets to voice their opposition to the bill, resulting in violent clashes with the police. Protesters accused the police of using excessive force, including tear gas and water cannons, to disperse the crowds.

“Why are they beating us when we are peaceful protesters?” one protester yelled, engulfed in tear gas smoke. “That is why we are saying [President] Ruto must go.”

President Ruto secured a significant victory as the Finance Bill 2024 passed the second reading stage despite the ongoing street protests and opposition from Azimio La Umoja lawmakers.

The bill now moves to the committee of the whole house, where it will be subjected to various amendments proposed by legislators.

Protests have been held across the country since Tuesday, with the Gen Z leading the charge. On Thursday, protesters clashed with police in Nairobi and other major towns, engaging in running battles and facing tear gas as they tried to reach Parliament.

At this stage, lawmakers will vote on the legislative document clause by clause before it advances to the third reading stage.

Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, despite the opposition's failure to halt the bill, insisted that the struggle to protect Kenyans' interests is far from over. "This is not the end; this journey has just started. We are taking a vote while police are battling young people out there. The battle to protect Kenyans' interests is on and is not over," Wandayi stated.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed criticized the ruling coalition lawmakers for ignoring valid input from the opposition and voting under the influence of the Executive. “After pumping a whole lot of sense into the Kenya Kwanza side, the bill was passed in a very draconian manner. It’s a sad day for me, and we have nothing to do but to live with it,” Mohammed said.

Nyando MP Jared Okello declared that they would continue to push for demonstrations across the country to send a message to President Ruto’s administration that they have neglected Kenyans. “Kenyans have spoken unequivocally that this is a bill that doesn’t align with them. The battle will continue outside the house and inside the house. We will mobilize Kenyans to demonstrate,” said Okello.

Suba South MP Millie Mabona pointed out that the government should be wary that the children of lawmakers are among those demonstrating across the country. “The children of MPs from both divides are the ones demonstrating, and so if you are listening, government, please take action,” Mabona said.

Mathare MP Anthony Aluoch criticized the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government for disregarding the views of Kenyans during the public participation exercise. “This was a long con; the bill presented for public participation was a decoy. I want to encourage Generation Z this battle has started, and we will continue,” said Aluoch.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino added, "I want to urge Generation Z that demonstrations must continue. It must achieve the final thing so that the oppressor is edged out from power."

MPs had until 1pm Thursday to submit their proposed amendments to the office of the Speaker, which will be considered during the committee of the whole house.

“Members, the matter of the Finance Bill is now over, we wait for the committee of the whole. Those who have amendments to file, the clerk and his team will process those amendments,” Speaker Wetang’ula said.

The Committee of the whole will then consider all the proposed amendments and take a vote on each of them. If an amendment is passed, it becomes part of the Bill.

