Parliament is not a military stronghold, remove police presence – Wandayi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi is calling for the removal of police officers stationed around the Parliament buildings who have cordoned the road from passengers.

Heavy police presence was observed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) particularly around Parliament and City Hall to neutralize any protests over the contentious finance bill.

On the floor of the house as Members of Parliament continued with the debate on the bill, Wandayi implored the speaker to instruct Inspector General Japhet Koome to withdraw the officers, claiming they were ‘intimidating’ MPs.

“What necessitates this excessive display of police force? Can the speaker direct the IG to withdraw the police officers who have turned Parliament into a military stronghold?” Opiyo posed.

The Minority Leader queried why business has stopped within the Central Business District (CBD) over a legislative bill.

“This act undermines our democracy by transforming Parliament into a military zone. Why is the finance bill being treated with such gravity that it brings the entire country to a halt?” Opiyo added.

Conversely, majority whip Sylvanus Osoro defended the police presence, stating they were merely fulfilling their duty to ensure security for both Parliament members and the public.

“The police are an autonomous entity ensuring everyone’s safety. Debating their role in this house is unnecessary,” Osoro asserted.

“Those detained during the G-nZ demonstrations have been released and are free to protest, but it is essential that the police provide security,” he continued.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula refused to issue any directives until he receives details from the secretariat on the extensive police deployment.

