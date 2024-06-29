Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has promoted 512 officers to ranks of Corporals and Sergeants following the completion of a four-month training at the Magadi Field Campus.

DCI Friday announced the promotion of 360 officers from police constables to corporals. It promted 152 corporals to the rank of police sergeants.

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

He urged them to offer quality services to the Public with utmost decorum and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“I remind the officers to uphold professionalism and integrity, reminding you that members of the public are expecting nothing short of diligent services,” Amin said.

Amin thanked the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for believing in the DCI’s capacity to train and promote its own officers, pointing out that the move had enabled the Directorate to focus on the critical aspects of training in relation to the daily duties of the detectives.

“We are committed to increasing your capacity and enhancing operations at large,” he said.

The training that kicked off 17 weeks ago focused on improving the quality and standards of the officers’ investigations, while equipping them with the requisite skills to take up their new leadership roles.

This is the first time in the history of the DCI that the Directorate is training its officers for promotions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other senior officers present included the Commanding Officer Magadi Field Campus Charles Naibei, Director Training Edwin Kamau, Department Director Investigation Bureau Paul Wachira, PA to the DCI Lawrence Some among others.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EXPLAINER: How MPs Finance Committee will steer withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

The Kimani Kuria-led committee which formulated the Finance Bill 2024 for close to a month will now retreat and consider the President's memorandum with...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt asked to retain Amboseli National Park

They said if transferred, the National Treasury will have a shortfall of revenue which will affect financing of other projects across the country.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Hanifa Adan clears funeral expenses, hospital bills of anti-Finance Bill protest victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Human Rights activist Hanifa Adan has fulfilled her promise to cater for the funeral expenses of the families of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Appropriations Bill subject to adjusted supplementary budget

The assent was subject to the adjusted supplementary budget to ensure expenditure on critical services.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto welcomes commitment of Catholic Church to engage in national dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — President William Ruto has welcomed the commitment by the Catholic Church to participate in a multi-sectoral engagement that seeks...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio threatens to move to ICC over alleged atrocities during anti-Finance Bill protests

Kalonzo stated that the alleged actions by the police during the protests call for immediate action from the ICC.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jimi Wanjigi’s father, Maina, dies aged 92

He died at a Nairobi Hospital and once served as a Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for 25 years.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK disputes govt figures on lives lost during anti-Finance Bill protests

On Wednesday, the President announced that six people lost their lives, 214 people had been injured, with 95 already treated and released.

1 day ago
Advertisement