Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has promoted 512 officers to ranks of Corporals and Sergeants following the completion of a four-month training at the Magadi Field Campus.

DCI Friday announced the promotion of 360 officers from police constables to corporals. It promted 152 corporals to the rank of police sergeants.

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

He urged them to offer quality services to the Public with utmost decorum and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“I remind the officers to uphold professionalism and integrity, reminding you that members of the public are expecting nothing short of diligent services,” Amin said.

Amin thanked the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for believing in the DCI’s capacity to train and promote its own officers, pointing out that the move had enabled the Directorate to focus on the critical aspects of training in relation to the daily duties of the detectives.

“We are committed to increasing your capacity and enhancing operations at large,” he said.

The training that kicked off 17 weeks ago focused on improving the quality and standards of the officers’ investigations, while equipping them with the requisite skills to take up their new leadership roles.

This is the first time in the history of the DCI that the Directorate is training its officers for promotions.

Other senior officers present included the Commanding Officer Magadi Field Campus Charles Naibei, Director Training Edwin Kamau, Department Director Investigation Bureau Paul Wachira, PA to the DCI Lawrence Some among others.

