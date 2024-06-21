Outrage as protester shot dead by police during Nairobi protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – One person was fatally shot Thursday evening during anti-Finance Bill protests along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

Police are investigating the shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai, 29, allegedly by a plainclothes officer at around 7pm. Aerial footage captured the incident as protesters, pushed from Kenyatta Avenue and City Hall Way, regrouped outside a club on Moi Avenue.

Witnesses reported the officer firing into the crowd, injuring Rex in the leg. Despite efforts to save him at Bliss Hospital Moi Avenue, he succumbed to his wounds. His distraught parents and fellow protesters gathered at the mortuary, mourning his loss.

The incident occurred amidst protests in urban areas nationwide, with demonstrators vowing further action. Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome cautioned against disrupting parliamentary proceedings, ensuring the right to protest while protecting critical infrastructure.

The ‘Occupy Parliament’ movement intensified following amendments to the Finance Bill, addressing contentious tax proposals, including removing the proposed 16% VAT on essential items. President William Ruto affirmed that protests would not hinder institutional decision-making, as the Bill advanced through Parliament, setting the stage for further debate and potential amendments next week

About The Author