Our choice was Kindiki: Barasa revives 2022 running mate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa has fired a salvo at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accusing him of betraying President William Ruto by siding with his opponents.

Barasa revived the contentious debate over Gachagua’s nomination supporting previous reports that Ruto overruled a caucus that picked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

“Gachagua secured a single vote when Mt Kenya leaders convened at Ruto’s official residence in Karen to pick a running mate,” the lawmaker said speaking at an event attended by House Speaker Moses Wetangula in Bungoma on Saturday.

“We are embarrassed that we will now have to plead for forgiveness for overruling the choice of Kindiki as running mate,” he said.

Barasa spoke amid a sustained onslaught on Gachagua over what Ruto allies have termed as tribal politics, with Kindiki recently taking a cue to aim veiled jabs at Gachagua. Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

Electoral College

Kindiki, then Tharaka Nithi Senator, revealed the existence of the Electoral College vote after skipping an event by Ruto to unveil his running mate in May 2022.

He vowed to keep off politics saying he would not take up an appointment after elections, a position he subsequently dropped after Ruto’s election.

“I did better than my brother in the Electoral College but there were other considerations that led to my opponent being handed the position,” Kindiki told a press conference on May 16, 2022.

Kindiki said he would take a break “reorganise myself” even as he vowed continued support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I urge those who supported my candidature to support our team so that we have a decisive victory. My candidature was not about me. After prayerful soul searching I have decided to be loyal to UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he stated.

