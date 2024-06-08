Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Our choice was Kindiki: Barasa revives 2022 running mate debate

Barasa revived the contentious debate over Gachagua’s nomination supporting previous reports that Ruto overruled a caucus that picked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa has fired a salvo at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accusing him of betraying President William Ruto by siding with his opponents.

Barasa revived the contentious debate over Gachagua’s nomination supporting previous reports that Ruto overruled a caucus that picked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as running mate in the 2022 presidential election.

“Gachagua secured a single vote when Mt Kenya leaders convened at Ruto’s official residence in Karen to pick a running mate,” the lawmaker said speaking at an event attended by House Speaker Moses Wetangula in Bungoma on Saturday.

“We are embarrassed that we will now have to plead for forgiveness for overruling the choice of Kindiki as running mate,” he said.

Barasa spoke amid a sustained onslaught on Gachagua over what Ruto allies have termed as tribal politics, with Kindiki recently taking a cue to aim veiled jabs at Gachagua.

Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

Electoral College

Kindiki, then Tharaka Nithi Senator, revealed the existence of the Electoral College vote after skipping an event by Ruto to unveil his running mate in May 2022.

He vowed to keep off politics saying he would not take up an appointment after elections, a position he subsequently dropped after Ruto’s election.

“I did better than my brother in the Electoral College but there were other considerations that led to my opponent being handed the position,” Kindiki told a press conference on May 16, 2022.

Kindiki said he would take a break “reorganise myself” even as he vowed continued support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I urge those who supported my candidature to support our team so that we have a decisive victory. My candidature was not about me. After prayerful soul searching I have decided to be loyal to UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto flips flops on airbase height restriction amid security concerns

Ruto's stance on Saturday came barely a month after he ordered the lifting of a 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base (MAB)...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to train 200 KAF pilots annually from next year

President Ruto stated that the initiative seeks to bolster KAF's capabilities and enhance Kenya's role in regional security efforts.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force honours Gichuru, Ogolla at anniversary event

KAF presented the token to Late Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla's son Joel, honouring the Chief of Defense Forces who died in a helicopter crash...

3 hours ago

EAC

EAC Heads of State appoint Veronica Nduva as SG

She replaces Ambassador Peter Mathuki, who will now advance Nairobi’s interests in Moscow.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila labels Ruto’s tax plan ‘a disaster in the making’

The former Prime Minister, who discontinued his hardline anti-government stance after President William Ruto fronted him for the AU Commission Chairmanship, warned that Kenyans...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

Kindiki unleashed his latest criticism on the clamor supported by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his latest tweet on the subject, seen as a...

6 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Ruto’s state corporations reform in urgent suit

LSK said the Guidelines violate Articles 230 and 234 of the Constitution citing an apparent attempt to establish a parallel public service under the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto asks MPs to venture outside own contituencies to promote unity

The President said Kenyans should learn from the past and reject leaders who promote politics of division and hatred.

6 days ago