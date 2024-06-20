Opposition Senators criticize Wetangula over Access to Public gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Opposition Senators have criticized National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, accusing him of heavy-handedness for denying them access to the public gallery to witness the debate and voting on the Finance Bill 2024.

Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga), and Ledama Ole Kina (Narok) had written to National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge requesting access to the gallery, but their request was denied.

Instead, the Clerk advised them to watch the proceedings on national television like other Kenyans.

“We are very disappointed that Speaker Wetangula has ordered that there will be no access to the public gallery even for us members of the Senate,” said Sifuna.

“Why was I elected to this house if I cannot follow the debate? How will I mobilize my ODM MPs to ensure they vote against this Finance Bill?” he added.

Sifuna condemned Speaker Wetangula, calling him a ‘coward’ for closing the public gallery, which should be open to the public and legislators alike.

“This is perhaps the worst speaker in the history of Parliament. He runs the house as if he’s a DJ at some disco in Matisi. He controls the mic himself and interjects constantly. It’s like he wants to debate himself. He should allow debate to flow,” Sifuna stated.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi implored National Assembly legislators to impeach Speaker Wetangula, claiming his conduct in the legislative house is improper and needs to be addressed through impeachment.

“Wetangula is running the house like a baraza in Kamkuya Market, without appreciating that a speaker must be impartial and fair. We have seen him wearing party colors and campaigning around the country,” Osotsi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Vihiga Senator argued that the decision to deny them access to the public gallery demonstrates to Kenyans that the house is an extension of the Executive.

“Denying us access is the lowest a speaker can go. We have a right to access the public gallery. Some proposals in the Finance Bill affect counties. We can’t allow Parliament to be hijacked by Kenya Kwanza,” Osotsi added.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina accused the National Assembly Speaker of aiding the state capture of Parliament, turning it into an appendage of the Executive.

“What Wetangula is forgetting is that power is transient. He is drunk with power. Why on earth would he deny Senators who are elected access to the gallery? He wasn’t elected but appointed and then elected by the house,” Ole Kina said.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged his counterparts in the National Assembly to vote against the Bill, warning that those who fail to adhere to the party’s direction will face consequences.

“The High Court has declared sections on the recall of MPs unconstitutional because the previous Parliament made it impossible to recall MPs. After this vote, we will test that provision by recalling those who don’t listen to what Kenyans are saying,” Sifuna remarked.

“We are going to pick two and demonstrate to them that they are not the bosses of the people; the people are the bosses,” he added.

About The Author