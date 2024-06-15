Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lt Gen Omenda attended the lauch of the exercise dubbed ‘Ushirikiano Imara 2024’ at Rwanda Military Academy (RMA).

NATIONAL NEWS

Omenda in Rwanda as EAC security agencies hold joint drills

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda on Friday graced the official launch of the 13th East Africa Community Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Rwanda entailing joint drills.

The exercise dubbed ‘Ushirikiano Imara 2024’ is taking place at Rwanda Military Academy (RMA).

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) said that this year’s military exercise, hosted by the Rwanda Defense Forces, brings together participants from various nations to enhance readiness and interoperability of EAC Partner States’ Armed Forces, Police, Civilian Components and other stakeholders in responding to complex and multidimensional security challenges.

Gracing the multinational event, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, emphasised on the spirit of “loyalty and pride” shared among Member States terming it as key to enhancing integration.

Lt. Gen. Omenda visited the Kenyan contingent to oversee the troop’s preparedness for the exercise and urged them to uphold camaraderie with participating countries in order to achieve mission success.

“The Exercise is based on a hypothetical East African State of KANGOMA, which was affected by a political crisis, hence focusing on Peace Support Operations, Counter Terrorism, Counter Piracy and Disaster Management,” KDF said.

During the exercise, troops will showcase drills such as crowd control, coordination and communication, flexibility and patrolling in built-up areas thus highlighting high levels of professionalism and skills, underscoring the troops’ dedication to safeguarding mission mandate.

Defence cooperation

The FTX is based on Peace Support Operations (PSO), Counter Terrorism (CT), Counter Piracy (CP) and Disaster Management (DM).

The KDF indicated that the collaborative effort aims to enhance readiness, foster cooperation, and equip participants with essential skills for their roles in maintaining peace and security.

EAC conducts Exercise pursuant to the bloc’s Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs and EAC. It aims to bring together EAC Partner States’ militaries and other Civilian Stakeholders to plan and conduct integrated missions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya’s Assistant Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Fredrick Leuria, accompanied Omenda in the visit.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale preaches Ruto-backed unity message in Kikuyu

Several leaders voiced their opposition to the proposed "one-man, one-shilling" agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Vihiga surveyor remanded for graft after EACC-led arrest

EACC Saturday said that Eugene Wandera Wamalwa was arrested by its detectives and presented before the Kakamega Anti-Corruption Court where he denied the charges...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome pledges solidarity with Kivuti’s family, urges sensitivity

Kivuti who was injured in a gun incident during an active court session on Thursday succumbed to gunshot wounds.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 police officers struck dead by a truck outside highway joint

The incident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ramming into several vehicles and revelers who were leaving the entertainment joint.

4 hours ago
US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship US Ambassador Meg Whitman and President William Ruto share a warm relationship

Kenya

President Ruto not US pawn in Africa – Ambassador Whitman

In May 2024, President Ruto undertook a historic state visit to the United States facilitated by Ambassador Whitman, marking the first such visit by...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio resolves to reject key tax proposals in Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14—The Opposition Coalition has now set its sights on challenging the provisions of the Finance Bill 2024, which is poised to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vehicle Owners To Pay More As Treasury Removes Sh100,000 Tax Cap

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – The government has removed a proposal to cap taxes on registered motor vehicles at Sh100,000, meaning that those owning...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua says measures against illicit brew have borne fruit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says implementation of tough measures to curb illicit brews, drugs and substances has borne fruit...

21 hours ago