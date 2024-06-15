Omenda in Rwanda as EAC security agencies hold joint drills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda on Friday graced the official launch of the 13th East Africa Community Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Rwanda entailing joint drills.

The exercise dubbed ‘Ushirikiano Imara 2024’ is taking place at Rwanda Military Academy (RMA).

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) said that this year’s military exercise, hosted by the Rwanda Defense Forces, brings together participants from various nations to enhance readiness and interoperability of EAC Partner States’ Armed Forces, Police, Civilian Components and other stakeholders in responding to complex and multidimensional security challenges.

Gracing the multinational event, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, emphasised on the spirit of “loyalty and pride” shared among Member States terming it as key to enhancing integration.

Lt. Gen. Omenda visited the Kenyan contingent to oversee the troop’s preparedness for the exercise and urged them to uphold camaraderie with participating countries in order to achieve mission success.

“The Exercise is based on a hypothetical East African State of KANGOMA, which was affected by a political crisis, hence focusing on Peace Support Operations, Counter Terrorism, Counter Piracy and Disaster Management,” KDF said.

During the exercise, troops will showcase drills such as crowd control, coordination and communication, flexibility and patrolling in built-up areas thus highlighting high levels of professionalism and skills, underscoring the troops’ dedication to safeguarding mission mandate.

Defence cooperation

The FTX is based on Peace Support Operations (PSO), Counter Terrorism (CT), Counter Piracy (CP) and Disaster Management (DM).

The KDF indicated that the collaborative effort aims to enhance readiness, foster cooperation, and equip participants with essential skills for their roles in maintaining peace and security.

EAC conducts Exercise pursuant to the bloc’s Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs and EAC. It aims to bring together EAC Partner States’ militaries and other Civilian Stakeholders to plan and conduct integrated missions.

Kenya’s Assistant Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Fredrick Leuria, accompanied Omenda in the visit.

