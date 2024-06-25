Connect with us

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi, Auma stated that the centre will enable children have access to the Internet and books to enable them read/MUTHONI NJUKI

Obama’s sister, Auma, among thousands tear-gassed by police in Nairobi during anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Auma Obama, sister of former US President Barack Obama, was among demonstrators tear-gassed by police during widespread protests in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The demonstrations, fueled by discontent over the 2024/2025 Finance Bill, saw a massive turnout, particularly from Kenya’s Gen-Z population.

Auma Obama, a well-known social activist and humanitarian, joined the protest in solidarity with the youth.

She was part of a peaceful march in Nairobi when the police moved in to disperse the crowd using tear gas.

“You cannot do this to your own people. You must listen to them. These are our young people and they form 80 percent of our population,” she said.

The demonstrations that have hit several towns in the country have attracted youthful crowds, predominantly comprising Gen-Who have voiced their frustrations over what they perceive as oppressive taxation measures in the new bill

The Finance Bill 2024/2025 has been a contentious issue since its introduction, proposing several new taxes aimed at increasing government revenue.

Critics argue that the bill disproportionately affects the lower and middle classes, who are already struggling with economic hardships.

The Gen-Z population, facing high unemployment rates and limited economic opportunities, has been particularly vocal in their opposition.

In cities across Kenya, similar scenes of protest and police confrontation played out.

In Mombasa, the demonstrations have caused significant traffic disruptions on major roads while in Kisumu, protesters also gathered to voice their descent.

Similar scenes have been witnessed in Eldoret, Kisii as well as Nakuru.

