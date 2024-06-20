Nyeri youths urge MPs to reject Finance Bill 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of youths in Nyeri took to the streets to demonstrate against punitive taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2024.

Waving placards and twigs the demonstrators said no to the taxes and called on Members of Parliament to reject the Finance Bill.

Unlike in other demonstrations police officers watched from afar as the youths moved from one street to the other without any destruction of property.

Before embarking on the demonstrations the youths had agreed that anyone who will engage in violence or looting should be photographed and arrested and turned over to police .

By the time of going to press the youths were still demonstrating as traders went on with their business as usual .

