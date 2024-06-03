Connect with us

NITA Director General, 3 others charged in sewing machines tender probe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) Director General Stephen Ogenga has been charged with corruption in a sewing machines tender probe.

Ogenge who was charged with 3 others was accused of improperly conferring a Sh4.8 million benefits to Xponics Limited by authorizing payments to the said company.

They however denied the charges and were freed on a Sh1 million cash bail or an alternative Sh3 million bond.

“Three others, Xponics Limited, James Waweru and Sheila Wambui Nyakinyua were charged separately with fraudulent accusation of public property, to wit Ksh. 10,189,064.69, by presenting a falsified bid to ensure an unfair advantage in respect to the tender,” a statement from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions indicated.

The ODPP further stated that Xponics Limited, James Waweru and Sheila Nyakinyua were charged with an additional count of fraudulent practice contrary to Sections 66(1) and (2) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

They were further directed to deposit their passports at the court registry and not interfere with witnesses.

Former NITA Director General Paul Kosgei who was absent was directed to appear in court on Wednesday for plea taking.

